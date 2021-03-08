At least four persons were injured on Sunday after clashes broke out between two groups in Bhainsa, a small town located in Nirmal district of Telangana, The Hindu reported.

Fifty persons were taken into custody in connection with the violence, which also witnessed instances of arson and stone pelting, Nirmal Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier told India Today. “A case was registered against them,” the police official said. “CCTV footage of the area is being examined, further probe on.”

The violence took place at Zulfiqar mosque in the town around 8.45 pm, Warrier told The Hindu. Tensions began after an altercation took place between a biker and people from another community.

The argument led to heated clashes between the two sides. Soon after, nearly 50 persons from each group gathered near the mosque and started pelting stones at each other. Warrier said that three houses and at least four two-wheelers were burnt by unidentified miscreants. Paan shops and other small establishments were also damaged in the violence.

However, “there is no loss of life”, Warrier told The Hindu. Other senior police officials told the newspaper that a curfew under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure will be imposed in the town.

The Telangana Police have issued a warning against posting inflammatory content on public platforms. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that cases will be filed against anyone who shares fake news or videos promoting violence on social media, reported News18.

State minister KT Rama Rao asked authorities to take stern action against the perpetrators of violence, saying the Telangana government will not tolerate lawlessness in any form. “My appeal to the people of Bhainsa not to fall prey to rumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces,” he wrote on Twitter. “The government will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively.”

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said he spoke to senior police officials, and that he was monitoring the situation personally. “Situation in Bhainsa is completely under control, injured given treatment, and sufficient force is already deployed,” he added. “Normalcy is ensured.”

The town of Bhainsa is considered to be a sensitive area as it has a history of communal tension. Last year, two communal clashes – one in January and another in May – took place in the town, in which more than 30 people were injured and several houses and vehicles were set on fire.