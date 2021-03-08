The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, or AMMK, on Monday joined hands with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen in Tamil Nadu for the state Assembly polls, reported The News Minute.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will contest from three constituencies – Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram – in the state, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran said.

AIMIM’s Tamil Nadu unit president Wakeel Ahmed also confirmed the alliance to The News Minute. “We are very confident of winning all three seats,” Ahmed said. “We are happy about this alliance. We will work hard and put in all our efforts in all the 234 seats to ensure that our alliance partner emerges victorious.”

The news portal had earlier reported that the Owaisi-led party could either form an alliance with the AMMK or the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. According to The News Minute, the AIMIM wanted to join the DMK but other Muslim parties such as Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi were not comfortable with Owaisi’s party being part of the alliance.

Dhinakaran had earlier said that his party will contest the polls even after expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary VK Sasikala announced that she was quitting politics.

The pact between the two parties was signed by Dhinakaran, AIMIM’s in charge for Tamil Nadu Mohammed Rahmatullah and Wakeel Ahmed, reported The Hindu.

Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran had refuted reports claiming that his party was negotiating with the Makkal Needhi Maiam, led by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.

The AMMK chief also contended that his party’s presence in the elections would not cause a split in anti-DMK votes, as the AMMK was striving to establish a “Amma [Jayalalithaa] government.”

Elections to the 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.