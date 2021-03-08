A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘One day India will be renamed after Narendra Modi,’ Mamata Banerjee hits out at PM: The chief minister was criticising the renaming of Gujarat’s Motera stadium.
  2. Supreme Court has highest respect for womanhood, did not ask rape accused to marry woman, says CJI Bobde: The chief justice said his comments made during the bail hearing in a rape case were ‘completely misreported’.
  3. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 situation alarming,’ says health minister; districts to decide on lockdowns: On Sunday night, the state reported 11,141 new cases – the highest in nearly five months.
  4. OTPs delayed, Aadhaar authentication service crashes as telecom companies implement SMS regulation: Operators have put the onus on telemarketers and individual businesses to comply with the standards laid out for services to continue smoothly.
  5. ‘Royal family was worried about how dark my son might be,’ says Meghan Markle: In an interview to Oprah Winfrey, Markle also spoke about how she struggled with suicidal thoughts to the point where life no longer seemed worth living.
  6. Shocked by casual manner in which Kashmiri journalists are routinely detained, says Editors Guild: The Guild demanded that the J&K administration create circumstances where the media can report and express opinions without ‘any fear or favour’.
  7. India planning to strengthen country’s cybersecurity after alleged Chinese malware attack, says report: A US-based firm had suggested a Chinese cyber campaign hit India’s power grid, resulting in a power blackout that brought Mumbai to a standstill in October.
  8. In Batla House encounter case, Ariz Khan held guilty of killing police officer, sentencing on March 15: Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav said the prosecution proved its case beyond all doubt.
  9. BJP has lost ‘moral right’ to rule Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah on ministers’ move to seek gag order: Six leaders approached a Bengaluru court after Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned as the water resources minister after being accused of sexually harassing a woman.
  10. Republic TV is trying to play victim and get case moved to CBI, Mumbai police tell HC in TRP scam case: The police also sought the dismissal of Republic TV’s petition for a line-to-line explanation of the investigation, saying that it was not possible.