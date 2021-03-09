Authorities in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Tuesday imposed a “janata curfew” that will be implemented between 8 pm on March 11 and 8 am on March 15.

Jalgaon District Collector Abhijit Raut said that emergency services and exams for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission and other departments in the municipal corporation limits will be exempted.

The district collector also said that enforcement of the order will be the responsibility of the municipal corporation and the local police. “Violators will be liable for action under Epidemic Act and other relevant sections of IPC [Indian Penal Code],” he added.

Maharashtra has been recording a surge in coronavirus cases recently. The state on Tuesday night reported 9,927 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 22,38,398. With 56 deaths, the toll climbed to 52,556. There are 95,322 cases in the state.

On Monday, Maharashtra’s Thane district announced a lockdown in 16 coronavirus hotspots till the end of the month to combat a surge in infections.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had held a meeting with district officials to discuss the findings of the teams sent by the Centre to the state to determine the reasons for the sharp increase in cases. An unidentified official from the team said at the meeting that the coronavirus surge in Maharashtra was due to the violation of safety norms, as no major mutations had been detected there.

At the meeting, the district collectors of Thane suggested the imposition of localised restrictions, rather than a lockdown across the city.

On Monday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the coronavirus situation in the state was “alarming”. He also said that the district administrations were empowered to decide on lockdowns. On Sunday, authorities in Aurangabad announced a partial lockdown from March 11 to April 4.

The situation in Mumbai is also worrying as the city has reported more than 1,000 cases in the last few days. It reported 1,012 new Covid-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation showed on Tuesday night. The tally stood at 3,35,584 and the toll was 11,506.

Also read: