The Buckingham Palace broke its silence on Tuesday on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying the allegations of racism raised by the couple were concerning and “taken very seriously”, Reuters reported.

The short statement issued on behalf of Queen Elizabeth came nearly two days after Markle revealed she had contemplated suicide, and that a member of the royal household had raised concerns about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin might be.

The monarch expressed her sadness on learning exactly how challenging the couple had found life as working royals, though she said “some recollections” of events differed.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the Buckingham Palace said. “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement added, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.

The couple, who stepped back from life as senior royals and moved to the United States last year, do not plan to comment on the Queen’s statement, a spokesperson told CNN.

The Palace had been under growing pressure to respond to the interview as the couple’s allegations, particularly on racism and mental health, dominated the national discourse of Britain, while also making headlines globally.

The statement from the monarch followed two days of crisis talks among senior royals and palace aides over the best way to handle the public fallout from the interview, according to BBC.

Piers Morgan leaves ‘Good Morning Britain’

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan, the co-host of “Good Morning Britain” on ITV news, who came under attack for saying he “didn’t believe a word” of the interview, resigned. The network said it received 41,000 complaints against him.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” a spokesperson of the channel told BBC. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

The channel said his departure from the breakfast news show will take effect immediately, but declined to reveal who would be replacing him on Wednesday.