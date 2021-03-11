An expert panel on Wednesday cleared Bharat Biotech’s homegrown coronavirus vaccine, Covaxin, recommending that the drug regulator should remove the “clinical trial mode” label attached to it, the Hindustan Times reported.

If the recommendation, made by the Subject Expert Committee, is accepted by India’s top drug regulatory body, it would mean that the vaccine can be administered with less stringent rules. It would also help in the expansion of the country’s immunisation campaign as infections rise in some big states.

The development follows the vaccine maker’s announcement on March 3, that Covaxin had shown an efficacy of 81% in late-stage clinical trials. It was able to bring down symptomatic cases of Covid-19 by nearly 81% in those who were vaccinated as opposed to those who did not receive a shot.

Covaxin, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, is one of the two vaccines approved for emergency use in India. The other one is the Oxford vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India, which is known as Covishield in the country.

Until now, Covaxin was being administered as an extension to its clinical trial, with the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker requiring to first take informed consent prior to administering Covaxin to healthcare and other frontline workers, senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions. It also meant that the company needed to make follow-up calls to the beneficiaries to check for adverse effects for at least some period.

Additionally, Bharat Biotech had to submit updates on the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the vaccine from its phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials more regularly than Serum Institute, which has had to submit such data every 15 days, according to The Indian Express.

This was because the company was yet to complete the late-stage trial at the time it received emergency use approval on January 3. In fact, many state officials and doctors have refused to take Covaxin before its effectiveness could be proved.

“The company submitted the interim phase 3 trials data three-four days back,” an unidentified official of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation told the Hindustan Times. “The SEC [Subject Expert Committee] looked into the phase 3 interim data before making its recommendation, which will now need to be cleared by the Drugs Controller General of India.”

Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani will be the one to review the panel’s recommendation, and decide whether the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation can grant Covaxin this approval.

The change could give a further boost to the vaccination drive by dispelling vaccine hesitancy, President of Public Health Foundation of India K Srinath Reddy told The Indian Express.

Covaxin and Covishield vaccines were approved by India’s regulator in January. The government has distributed to states a total of five crore doses of the vaccines but only 17,28,361 or 6.8% of the 2.52 crore people immunised so far have taken Covaxin, according to government data.