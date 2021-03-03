Pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin has shown 81% efficacy in the third phase of trials, NDTV reported. The company said that the trials involved 25,800 subjects and claimed that it was the largest ever trial conducted in India, ANI reported.

However, clinical trials will continue to gather more data, Bharat Biotech has said, according to NDTV.

“Clinical trial to continue through to final analysis at 130 confirmed cases in order to gather further data and to evaluate the efficacy of Covaxin in additional secondary study endpoints,” the company said in a statement.

The vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation along with Serum Institute of India’s Covishield ahead of India’s countrywide vaccination programme that started on January 16. However, it raised concerns among experts as the Central Drugs and Standards Committee approved it for use before completing the third phase human trials.

In January, preliminary data of its Phase 1 trials published in The Lancet journal showed that the vaccine was well tolerated and induced enhanced immune response with neutralising antibodies among participants.