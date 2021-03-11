West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sustained “severe bone injuries” in her left ankle and foot after she was attacked in the state’s Nandigram district on Wednesday, PTI reported, quoting the Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, or SSKM hospital in Kolkata, where she is currently admitted.

The Trinamool Congress leader, who said she was pushed by four to five people, also had wounds on her right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run hospital said. “We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours,” the doctor added. “There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment.”

Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee posted a photograph of her lying in an unconscious state in hospital, with a cast on her left leg. The nephew also posted a cryptic message signalling that the party was planning something for May 2. “Brace yourselves to see the power of people of Bengal...Get ready,” he wrote.

.@BJP4Bengal Brace yourselves to see the power of people of BENGAL on Sunday, May 2nd.



Get READY!!! pic.twitter.com/dg6bw1TxiU — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) March 10, 2021

Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram for the Assembly elections, where she will take on her former aide and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari. The seat played host to the anti-farm land acquisition movement which propelled her to power in 2011.

The incident took place while Banerjee was coming from a temple in Reyapara on Wednesday. Visuals showed her limping after the attack, with her bodyguards lifting her to her car, allegedly in the absence of police officers at the scene.

Banerjee suspended election campaigns – originally scheduled until March 11 – and headed back to Kolkata. The TMC also postponed the launch of its manifesto for the Assembly election, which was scheduled for Thursday, and said the next date will be finalised after Banerjee recovers completely, according to ANI.

The Trinamool Congress chief alleged that this was a conspiracy against her. She said that she was intentionally shoved by four to five people who had entered the crowd.

The Election Commission has sought a report on the incident from the local administration of Purba Medinipur after the Trinamool Congress filed a complaint. But party leaders remained unconvinced, and accused the poll panel of inaction.

“Cowards have been trying to stop Mamata Banerjee but no one has been able to,” said TMC leader Partha Chatterjee. “Firstly state ADG [Additional Director General] Law and Order was removed then DG [Director General] and now with this. I’m surprised to see how EC, who made all changes, is silent. They must take responsibility.”

Chatterjee added that TMC leaders will visit the Election Commission office “keep this matter in front of the constitutional authority”, according to the Hindustan Times.

The Trinamool Congress said that this was not the first time that an attempt had been made to silence Banerjee, adding that she will not be cowed down by intimidation, and will continue to be the “strongest voice” of West Bengal.

“Earlier too, she was attacked on this very historic turf for standing by farmers,” the party wrote on Twitter. “But nothing will break her will.”