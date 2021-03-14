West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid tributes to the agitators who were killed in police firing in Nandigram in 2007, and said she has chosen to fight “anti-Bengal forces” in the constituency as a mark of respect to them. Banerjee is pitted against her former aide and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari from the seat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram,” she wrote on Twitter. “Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the state. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives.”

The chief minister said she felt honoured to be given the opportunity to contest elections from such a “historic place”. “It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of shaheed [martyrs] families against anti-Bengal forces,” she added.

The Trinamool Congress observes March 14 as “Nandigram Divas” to pay respect to the 14 people who were killed in police firing during an anti-land acquisition stir in 2007. The incident sparked national outrage, following which the Calcutta High Court had suo motu ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the violence.

The anti-farm land acquisition movement in the district was also pivotal in Banerjee’s rise in Bengal’s political landscape, eventually propelling her to power in 2011. Her party reaped rich dividends from the agitations, winning 50% of the panchayat seats in 2008, bagging 19 Lok Sabha seats in 2009 and ending the 34-year-long Left Front rule in the state in 2011.

Banerjee said that farmers were the pride of West Bengal. She added that her government was working tirelessly for their all-round development.

In memory of those who lost their lives in #Nandigram, we observe March 14 as #KrishakDibas every year and give away the #KrishakRatna awards. Farmers are our pride and our government is working for their all-round development 2/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Sunday will attend her first public event after being discharged from hospital, NDTV reported. The chief minister will lead a roadshow in Kolkata in a wheelchair, her party has said. Later, she will address a gathering at the end of the rally in Hazra, Kolkata.

Banerjee was injured while campaigning in Nandigram. She sustained “severe bone injuries” on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was released from hospital on Friday.

The chief minister alleged that the attack on her was a political conspiracy. She said that she was intentionally shoved by four to five people who had entered the crowd, and that no police officer was present at the scene.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has been accusing Banerjee of feigning an attack to gain public sympathy in a losing battle ahead of state elections.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2.