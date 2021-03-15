Nine bank unions on Monday started a nationwide two-day strike against the move to privatise public sector banks and “retrograde” reforms, PTI reported. As many as 10 lakh bank employees and officers are expected to take part in the protest.

The United Forum of Bank Union, an umbrella body of nine bank unions, had called for the strike. This will lead to a four-day break in regular operations as banks were already closed on Saturday and Sunday. Services such as deposits and withdrawal at branches, cheque clearance and loan approvals might be affected due to the strike. But ATMs are likely to function as usual.

Private banks, like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank, will not be affected, according to The Indian Express. However, these account for only one-third of banking services in the country.

Public sector lenders, including State Bank of India, have informed customers that services in their branches might be affected due to the strike.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, All India Bank Employees Association, National Confederation of Bank Employees, All India Bank Officers’ Confederation, Bank Employees Federation of India, Indian National Bank Employees Federation, Indian National Bank Officers’ Congress, National Organisation of Bank Officers, and the National Organisation of Bank Workers will take part in Monday’s protest.

Maharashtra: The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), has called a two-day nationwide strike today and tomorrow, against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and 'retrograde banking reforms'. Visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/lmLGJaXNfv — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

Why are bank unions protesting?

In the Budget presented on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the privatisation of two public sector banks, apart from IDBI bank, as part of the government’s disinvestment plan to generate Rs 1.75 lakh crore.

While Sitharaman did not mention the names shortlisted for privatisation, Reuters reported on February 15 that it includes Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India.

Workers are opposing the privatisation move as it could put their jobs at risk. According to estimates from bank unions, Bank of India employs about 50,000 workers, Central Bank of India has 33,000 staff, Indian Overseas Bank has a workforce of 26,000, while Bank of Maharashtra has about 13,000 employees.