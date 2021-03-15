YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I Stand With Farmers’ mask at 63rd Grammy Awards
Along with a photo of herself, Singh said in the tweet that she was making the statement as red carpets ‘always get the most coverage’.
YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh on Sunday donned a face mask in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws in India, at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. The comedian wore a “I Stand With Farmers” mask at the red carpet of the event.
“I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media,” she tweeted along with a photo of her in the mask. “Feel free to run with it.”
Singh has voiced support for the movement in India multiple times in the past. In December, the comedian had raised awareness about the farmers protests in India.
Since February, there was an outpouring of support from the international community for the protests after pop singer Rihanna tweeted about it. Celebrities, including Singh, along with activists from around the world extended their support to the farmers’ movement, with some outraging over the Narendra Modi government’s handling of the crisis.
The YouTuber had then thanked Rihanna for speaking up about what she called a “humanity issue”, and affirmed that she stood in solidarity with the farmers.
Indian actor Swara Bhasker lauded Singh, and tweeted: “Lilly taking the Indian farmers protests to the Grammys.”