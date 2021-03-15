Gaon Connection journalist Neetu Singh on Sunday won the 2020 Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Mediaperson, the website reported.

She won the prize, which is named after freedom fighter Chameli Devi Jain, for her reportage on women, gender and child rights in rural India for the Hindi news platform.

The award is given by the Media Foundation. For 35 years, it has been recognising women journalists who have upheld standards of excellence through a sustained body of work. Past recipients of the award, include Scroll.in’s Supriya Sharma, The Wire’s Arfa Khanum and independent journalists Barkha Dutt and Rohini Mohan.

The Media Foundation said that the jury’s decision to choose Singh for this year’s prize was a unanimous one, according to Gaon Connection.

While the announcement was made on Sunday, the award function will take place on the evening of March 19 at the India International Centre in Delhi. It will be followed by the BG Verghese Memorial Lecture by British journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Alan Rusbridger.

Several journalists congratulated Singh for her win: