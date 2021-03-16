India on Tuesday registered 24,492 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,14,09,83, data from the Union health ministry showed. The country’s toll rose to 1,58,856, with 131 deaths reported in 24 hours. Active cases went up by 4,170 to 2,23,432. The number of recoveries reached 1,10,27,543.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly called a meeting of all chief ministers on Wednesday to discuss a surge in coronavirus cases in several parts of the country. He is also expected to review India’s vaccination drive. This will be the first meeting between the prime minister and chief ministers since India launched its inoculation drive.

Of the new infections, Maharashtra, the epicentre of the new surge of coronavirus cases, alone on Monday recorded 15,051 cases, pushing the state’s overall tally to 23,29,464. While this was slightly lower than the 16,620 cases registered a day before, it was still the highest anywhere in the country. The toll rose by 48 to 52,909. More than 21.44 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far, even as active cases climbed to 1,30,547, the data from the state department showed.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday released a list of new guidelines curbing social, political and religious gatherings, and capping the limit of people allowed to attend weddings and funerals.

New COVID Guidelines:



Cinemas (single screen/multiplex) & hotels to operate at 50% capacity



No social/political/religious gatherings allowed



50 people allowed for weddings & 20 for funerals



All offices, except health & essential, to operate at 50% - work from home advised — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 15, 2021

As many as 30,39,394 vaccine doses were administered on Monday, taking the tally to 3,29,47,432, government data showed. India’s inoculation drive against the coronavirus is now the second-largest in the world only after the United States.

The Centre on Monday opposed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking priority in coronavirus vaccination for judges, court staff, lawyers and their employees. In an affidavit submitted to the court, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Manohar Agnani, said that it will be discriminatory towards people of other professions to give such a preference to those related to the legal fraternity.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking to include mental illnesses in the list of specified comorbidities that will help them get the Covid-19 vaccine on priority basis.

