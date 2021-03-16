The Zomato staffer, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Bengaluru customer, has filed a complaint against the woman, The News Minute reported on Monday.

The Electronic City police lodged the first information report, the second one in the matter, on a complaint by the delivery executive, Kamaraj, who accused Hitesha Chandranee of abusing him and repeatedly hitting him with her sandal. The first FIR was lodged on March 10 on a complaint by Chandranee.

In the second FIR, the police have booked Chandranee under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 355 (assault or criminal force), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Kamaraj alleged in his complaint that on March 9, Chandranee, who was upset after her food order was delayed, got into a fight and abused him. He also said that she stopped him from leaving her house and then hit on his left hand repeatedly with her sandals.

Chandranee’s complaint, on the other hand, mentioned that she told the delivery executive that she will not pay the bill as it was delivered 59 minutes late. The makeup artist alleged that in response, Kamaraj abused her and punched her nose with his fist. Kamaraj has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kamaraj was released on bail after his arrest and has been temporarily suspended from Zomato, reported NDTV. On March 10, Chandranee had shared a video of herself crying as she bled from her nose. She blamed Kamraj for the wounds, alleging he punched her and ran off.

Chandranee said that she had complained to the Zomato customer care after her order was delayed. She said she told them to either deliver the food free of cost or cancel the order. When the delivery person arrived she refused to accept the order, and told Kamraj to take it back, the woman said.

“But he refused to take the order back and started screaming, ‘bloody I am your slave or what’,” she said in the video. Chandranee said she tried to push the door to move away from the man. “But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from me and punched me,” she continued. “Then he ran away.”

Kamaraj on March 11 refuted the allegations that he barged into her house without provocation. He said that it was Chandranee who verbally abused him first and then hit him with a slipper. He also denied punching her, saying the woman accidentally hit her nose with a ring on her finger as she was trying to push away his hand.

The Zomato executive also alleged that Chandranee was “was very rude” to him from the outset. After the argument, Kamaraj said he decided he would leave the apartment building without taking back the food. “At this point, when I was walking towards the lift, she started using expletives in Hindi,” he said. “She suddenly threw slippers at me and started hitting me.”