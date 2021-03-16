Former Congress leader PC Chacko on Tuesday said that he will meet Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and make a decision on joining his party, ANI reported. Chacko and Pawar will hold a press conference later in the day.

“I’m meeting Sharad Pawar,” Chacko said. “Whatever crisis the party is facing, it needs to be discussed. I’m also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss future course of action.”

The former senior Congress leader told the news agency that he will support the Left Democratic Front in Kerala ahead of the Assembly polls. LDF comprises of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Kerala Congress (M), Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, Janata Dal (Secular) and other smaller parties.

Chacko, a former Lok Sabha MP from Thrissur district in Kerala, had quit the Congress on March 10. He complained of “groupism” in the Congress and claimed that there was no democracy left in the party.

Chacko also said that being a Congress leader in Kerala was very difficult. He claimed that a party member can “survive” only if one belonged to a faction in the Congress.

Several Congress leaders had hit back at Chacko for speaking against the party. Congress National spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that it was Chacko who had encouraged “groupism” in the party’s Delhi unit when he was in-charge.

Elections for 140 Assembly seats in Kerala will take place in a single phase on April 6. The votes will be counted on May 2.