The Federation of Western India Cine Employees, an umbrella body of over 32 film industry unions, on Tuesday issued a non-cooperative directive against actor Gauahar Khan for allegedly flouting quarantine rules after testing positive for the coronavirus, The Indian Express reported.

The notice against Khan asked all Indian cinema associations linked to the federation to “distance themselves” from the actor for the next two months till a fresh directive was issued, permitting her to resume work in the industry.

The union’s actions against the actor came a day after Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, complained against Khan for allegedly going out for a film shoot despite testing positive. A first information report was registered against her.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees “highly condemned” Khan’s alleged actions, and said it was “indeed a serious offence”. It said that the actor had not only breached the rules issued by the central and the state government, but had “also endangered the lives of the entire crew members” who were working with her on the shoot.

“Such ignorance will not be tolerated by the FWICE and it thanks the BMC and Mumbai Police for the FIR lodged against Ms Gauahar Khan, actress Mumbai for her inhuman, disrespectful act towards the other crew members as well as the government,” the union added.

The federation said it was issuing a Non Cooperation Directive against the actor for two months. “Any members if found cooperating with Ms Gauahar Khan shall also be liable for stringent disciplinary action by the FWICE,” it added.

FWICE President BN Tiwari told The Indian Express that because of Khan’s “highly unprofessional, non-cooperative and irresponsible” actions, the whole cast and crew from the film she was shooting for will have to be quarantined and work will be halted. “She should have followed the rules to made sure that she stays healthy and doesn’t risk others’ lives,” he added.

Khan, who had not reacted initially, took to Instagram on Tuesday, saying “truth shall always prevail”.