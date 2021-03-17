The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday approached the Election Commission, demanding the cancellation of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari’s nomination from Nandigram, NDTV reported.

This came days after the turncoat politician sought similar action against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on “ethical grounds”. Adhikari is pitted against Banerjee in Nandigram in the upcoming Assembly elections, which will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29.

In a letter to the poll panel, the state’s ruling party alleged that Adhikari, once a close confidante of Banerjee, filed wrong details about his residence in his nomination paper.

The party noted that only a person who is an “ordinary resident” can be registered as a voter of any constituency. But Adhikari, TMC alleged, “has not resided in Nandanayakbar village of Nandigram over the past six months let alone being a permanent resident”.

Additionally, Adhikari has a voter ID card in Haldia too, TMC alleged. The letter said he had allegedly filed for migration of his name from the electoral lists of Haldia to Nandigram using false residence details. according to NDTV. Therefore, his nomination papers to contest from his desired constituency were illegal, it said.

On March 15, Adhikari had lodged a similar complaint with the Election Commission, demanding that Banerjee’s nomination papers be struck down. The BJP leader claimed Banerjee suppressed the information about five cases filed against her in Assam and another lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation in West Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress had dismissed the allegations, saying that the BJP had become “so desperate” to win the elections that it was accusing Banerjee without verifying facts. “They are trying to malign Mamata Banerjee’s image as they know that their candidate from Nandigram will not be able to win,” the party had said.

Banerjee had filed her nomination from Nandigram last week against Adhikari, who won the seat in 2016 for the Trinamool Congress. A day later, she was injured in an alleged attack, which became a flashpoint between her party, the BJP and the Election Commission.

