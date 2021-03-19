West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Bill introduced by the Centre to give overarching power to Delhi lieutenant governor was a “surgical strike” on the federal structure, PTI reported. Banerjee wrote a letter to her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, extending her support in opposing the move.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre tabled the National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021, in Parliament. The proposed law would significantly expand the powers of the Centre-appointed lieutenant governor of Delhi, at the cost of the elected Assembly. Among other things, the Bill proposes that the term “government” in the law that underpins the functioning of Delhi refers to the lieutenant governor and not the elected leadership.

In her letter, Banerjee said the move was “devious, anti-democratic and anti-Constitution”. The Trinamool Congress chief said she will write to all non-BJP chief ministers and Opposition parties to seek support for Kejriwal.

“I strongly believe that the time has come for a united and effective fight against the BJP’s attacks on democracy and the Constitution, especially with regard to its plans to dilute the powers of state governments and downgrade them to mere municipalities,” she said in her letter. “The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which the BJP government at the Centre has introduced in the Lok Sabha, is a surgical strike on the federal structure of the Indian Republic as enshrined in the Constitution.”

The new Bill, she said, makes a “mockery” of the letter and spirit of democracy by disempowering the government elected by the people of the national Capital. “It is evident to all that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not been able to stomach the humiliating defeat the BJP suffered at the hands of the Aam Admi Party in both 2014 and 2019 Assembly elections,” Banerjee said. “They want to govern Delhi by proxy, which is the real purpose of the proposed amendments to the GNCTD Act.”

Banerjee said she has commitments for the upcoming West Bengal elections, otherwise she would have personally come to Delhi to express her support and solidarity with the Delhi chief minister. “I wish you success in your struggle,” she wrote. “Your struggle is my struggle.”

Kejriwal thanked the Trinamool Congress chief for supporting him, saying anyone who supports India and its democracy cannot support the legislation.

“Thank you Didi for supporting people of Delhi against Centre’s unconstitutional step,” he tweeted. “Please take care of your health. I also pray for your handsome victory in coming elections.”

The Aam Aadmi Party had staged protests against the Bill on Wednesday. All Cabinet ministers, MLAs, party MPs and councillors participated in the demonstration, which was led by Kejriwal.

The Delhi chief minister accused BJP of disrespecting the people’s mandate. He said that election after election, the citizens of the Capital had made it abundantly clear that they do not want a BJP government, and voted for AAP.

However, a BJP legislator told Scroll.in that the aim of the Bill was to clarify the powers among various authorities in Delhi. “The powers between LG and CM should be clear,” said Abhay Verma, the MLA from Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi.

