In a significant verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a Madhya Pradesh High Court order from last year that directed a man accused of sexual assault to get a “rakhi” tied by the complainant as a bail condition.

While doing so, the court made some scathing observations about the “paternalistic and misogynistic attitudes” that are entrenched in India’s judiciary, The Hindu reported. The court observed that even after 70 years as a Republic, India continues to be an “exclusively masculine” society, where laws are framed by men, and the judicial system “judges feminine conduct from a masculine point of view”.

In such an environment, the challenges Indian women face are formidable, the court said, according to the Hindustan Times.

“They include a misogynistic society with entrenched cultural values and beliefs, bias (often sub-conscious) about the stereotypical role of women, social and political structures that are heavily male-centric,” it observed. “Women are discriminated against and subordinated not only on the basis of sex, but on other grounds too, such as caste, class, ability, sexual orientation, tradition and other realities.”

It added that gender violence was most often unseen and shrouded in a culture of silence. This silence, the court said, needs to be broken.

The Supreme Court then spoke at length about the role that judges can play in ridding the justice system of harmful stereotypes against women, according to Bar and Bench.

Here are the key excerpts