India on Sunday recorded 43,846 coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,15,99,130, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 26. With 197 deaths, also the highest in 97 days, the toll climbed to 1,59,755.

There are 3,09,087 active cases, which is 2.66% of the total caseload. The active caseload has increased for the eleventh consecutive day. As many as 1,11,30,288 patients have recovered from the infection. India, which is conducting a mass coronavirus vaccination drive, has so far administered 4,46,03,841 doses, giving 25,40,449 shots on Saturday.

Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-affected states in India, on Saturday once again broke its own record and registered 27,126 new coronavirus cases – the highest ever since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Amid the spike, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that residents of Mumbai, who have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal, can visit their nearest inoculation centre to receive the jab before their schedule, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, Delhi also reported its highest daily infection tally, registering 813 new coronavirus cases. With this, the national Capital’s case count stood at 6,47,161.

As infections continue to rise, the Centre has ordered 12 crore more Covid-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, reported the Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh tested positive for the coronavirus, reported The Indian Express. He is the first farmer union leader to test positive for the infection ever since the protest against the farm laws started.

