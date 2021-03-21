Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday called the corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh “serious” and said it was the prerogative of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to take appropriate action in the case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled the allegations in a letter to Thackeray, days after being shunted out from his post. Singh had claimed that Deshmukh was extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in the city. The former police chief wrote that suspended Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze told him that the minister had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels. Deshmukh has refuted the allegations and said he will sue Singh for defamation.

“All these allegations have been made after his [Singh’s] transfer to Home Guard department,” Pawar said at a press conference. “It is the prerogative of the chief minister to take appropriate decision. It is up to the chief minister to take action.”

Pawar said he would suggest Thackeray to seek retired Indian Police Service officer Julio Ribeiro’s help to investigate the claims made by Singh. “There has to be an in-depth investigation into the allegations,” he added. “The timing of these allegations against Anil Deshmukh has to be looked into. Why now?”

The Nationalist Congress party chief said he will meet the Maharashtra chief minister and discuss the matter.