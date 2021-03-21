Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for coronavirus, ANI reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Birla had tested positive for the infection on March 19. “He was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20th,” the statement said. “He is stable and all his parameters are normal.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tested positive for COVID19 on March 19. He was admitted to AIIMS COVID Centre for observation on March 20. He is stable: AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/nhook5tr83 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Birla had attended the second leg of the Budget session of the Parliament, which commenced from March 8.

Political leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery.

I have come to know, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ji has tested positive for #COVIDー19. Wish him a speedy recovery. @ombirlakota — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 21, 2021

My best wishes for the speedy recovery and well-being of Hon'ble Speaker of Lok Sabha Shri Om Birla Ji.@ombirlakota pic.twitter.com/Tgt5zvq3F9 — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) March 21, 2021

Wish @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota Om Birla ji, who has tested positive for #COVIDー19, speedy recovery. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 21, 2021

India on Sunday recorded 43,846 coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,15,99,130, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 26. With 197 deaths, also the highest in 97 days, the toll climbed to 1,59,755.

Several states are witnessing a second wave of coronavirus cases, which has led to fresh guidelines and restrictions.