Coronavirus: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tests positive, admitted to AIIMS
The hospital said that his condition is stable.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has tested positive for coronavirus, ANI reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.
Birla had tested positive for the infection on March 19. “He was admitted to AIIMS Covid Centre for observation on March 20th,” the statement said. “He is stable and all his parameters are normal.”
Birla had attended the second leg of the Budget session of the Parliament, which commenced from March 8.
Political leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery.
India on Sunday recorded 43,846 coronavirus cases, pushing the country’s tally to 1,15,99,130, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is the highest one-day jump in new cases since November 26. With 197 deaths, also the highest in 97 days, the toll climbed to 1,59,755.
Several states are witnessing a second wave of coronavirus cases, which has led to fresh guidelines and restrictions.