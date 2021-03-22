India on Monday registered 46,951 daily infections, continuing the trend of reporting more than 40,000 cases, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,16,46,081. This is the highest one-jump in coronavirus cases since November 7, reported NDTV.

The toll climbed by 212 to 1,59,967. There are 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 people have recovered from the infection. India has also so far administered 4,50,65,998 Covid-19 vaccine shots with 4,62,157 jabs given on Sunday.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had once again broke its record and registered 30,535 new coronavirus cases – the highest since the pandemic began. With this, the total infections in the state rose to 24,79,682. The toll increased by 99 to 53,399.

Mumbai also recorded a new highest count of single-day cases on Sunday, as the city had a spike of 3,775 cases. The total case count went up to 3,62,654, according to civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The toll rose to 11,582, with 10 new fatalities, while the active caseload stood at 23,448.

Meanwhile, several international passengers who travelled carrying negative Covid -19 reports have been found positive for the infection when they were tested on arrival at the international airport in Hyderabad, reported PTI. Union Health Ministry official Anuradha Medoju, who confirmed the news, said the information on positive cases was shared with state government officials for quarantining and other purposes.

Government data has shown that Covid-19 vaccination sites at government facilities in Delhi have higher turnout rates than those in private facilities since last week, reported the Hindustan Times. Government health officials have attributed this to measures put in place to increase the number of shots administered at centres in hospitals and clinics run by them.

Global updates