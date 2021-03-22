Former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh moved the Supreme Court on Monday to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the corruption allegations that he levelled against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, ANI reported.

In his petition, Singh also sought protection from coercive action against him by the Maharashtra government.

Singh made the allegations in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, days after being shunted out from his post. Singh had claimed that Deshmukh was extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in the city. The former police chief wrote that suspended Crime Branch officer Sachin Vaze told him that the minister had asked him to collect Rs 100 crore every month through illegal channels.

Deshmukh rubbished the allegations levelled against him by Singh, alleging that the police officer was trying to cover up after mishandling the Ambani case, but his Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said the charges against him were serious. The matter has also become a cause of friction within the ruling alliance, which is scheduled to meet on Monday evening to take a decision on Deshmukh.