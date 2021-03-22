The Election Commission of India on Monday announced that bike rallies will be banned 72 hours before the date of voting in all poll-bound states. This was done to ensure that voters are not intimidated or harassed by “anti-social elements”, the poll panel said.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in some places bikes are used by some antisocial elements to intimidate the voters before the poll day and on poll day,” it said. “The Commission has considered the above issue and has decided that bike rallies shall not be allowed at any place 72 hours before date of poll and on the poll day in all poll going constituencies.”

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. The polls will be held for 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry.

Besides these states, elections will also be held in Assam and West Bengal between March 27 and April 29 in three and eight phases, respectively. The counting of votes in all the four states and the Union Territory will be held on May 2.

After Bihar polls of last year, this is the first major set of elections to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Election Commission said that just like the November elections, this time too, all precautionary measures will be in place to avoid the spread of Covid-19. “Elections by definition involve large gatherings of people, whether it’s counting of votes or campaigning,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said. “Therefore, we have taken several steps to limit the spread of the disease.”

This includes measures to ensure physical distancing, hand hygiene and the reduction of polling stations at every voting centre. Besides, states can make local changes and variations for holding the elections, with respect to their coronavirus situation.

Polling time has been uniformly increased in all states and the Union Territory by one hour. Door to door campaigning has been restricted to five persons, including the candidate, while roadshows are allowed but in a staggered manner.