The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Monday decided to randomly test passengers at airport and all railway stations, in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the city, the Hindustan Times reported.

“Since there are festivals coming up, experts and the lieutenant governor stressed on the need for more caution and regulation,” an unidentified official of the DDMA said. “It was decided that the government will start random testing at the Delhi airport and all railway stations. Passengers coming from states with high incidences of Covid-19 cases will be the main focus of such random testing.”

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure is also likely to be issued by the Delhi government ahead of Holi, which will be celebrated later in March, the official told the Hindustan Times.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that it was still early to say that there was a second wave of the pandemic in the city. He urged people to stay cautious and follow Covid-related protocols like wearing masks.

The national Capital has witnessed a steady rise in the number of cases in recent weeks. On Sunday, Delhi reported 823 cases, slightly higher than Saturday’s count of 813 cases. The city had logged 607 new cases on Thursday and 716 on Friday.

The Delhi government also decided to extend the vaccination hours in government hospitals in the city till 9 pm, starting from Monday. Jain said that the step was taken after people faced difficulties in getting themselves registered for the inoculation process.