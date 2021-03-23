The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed banks that there should be no penal interest on the instalments that were due during the loan moratorium period from March 1 to August 31 last year on any borrower, irrespective of the loan amount, reported Live Law.

The court said that if any such interest has been collected, it should be adjusted towards the next instalments.

The bench observed that there was no rationale behind the Centre’s policy to limit the benefit of waiver of interest on interest only to certain loan categories. Last year, the central government had decided to allow waiver of interest on interest in eight specified loan categories for loan up to Rs 2 crore.

On Tuesday, the court also rejected the plea for extension of the six-month loan moratorium period granted by the Reserve Bank of India on account of coronavirus pandemic.

Loan moratorium

Considering the economic impact of the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus crisis, the Reserve Bank of India had on March 27 said that banks would be allowed to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of all installments due between March 1 and May 31. On May 23, it said that banks can extend the moratorium until August 31. However, the RBI had said it would be imprudent to go for a forced waiver of interest, risking the financial viability of the banks it was mandated to regulate and putting the interests of the depositors in jeopardy.

In August, the Centre said the loan moratorium scheme can be extended by a period of two years after the top court had criticised the Centre for “hiding behind the RBI” without making its stand clear on the loan moratorium.

On October 14, the top court refused to allow the Centre a month’s time to implement the interest waiver on loans of up to Rs 2 crore. It directed that the execution of waiver should be done by November 2. The government claimed that the deadline for providing relief to borrowers was November 15.

The Centre had submitted an affidavit to the court on October 9, in which it said that it was not possible to provide more relief to different sectors affected by the coronavirus crisis. The Centre had even then said that “courts should not interfere in fiscal policy”. The Reserve Bank of India had also told the Supreme Court that it was not possible to extend the moratorium beyond six months.

On November 19, the Centre had again appealed to the Supreme Court not to intervene and give more relief to borrowers as the government was already dealing with it.