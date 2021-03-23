The Centre on Tuesday announced that it will kick off the third phase of the countrywide vaccination programme from April 1. Now, those above the age of 45 will be eligible to receive the shots, NDTV reported.

India had begun the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines on January 16, with a target of inoculating 30 crore people by July. After inoculating healthcare and other frontline workers in the first phase, the government is currently vaccinating its older population, with people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions, eligible for the vaccinations.

The country has so far administered 4,84,94,594 Covid-19 shots with 32,53,095 doses given on Monday.

India is using the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin, a government-backed vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.