Delhi on Tuesday registered 1,101 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count this year. The Capital’s overall tally rose to 6,49,973. Four more deaths took its toll to 10,967. The government banned public celebration of Holi and Navratri amid the rise in cases, ANI reported.

The last time the Capital registered more than 1,100 cases was on December 19, when its one-day tally was 1,139, NDTV reported.

The Capital’s count of active cases stood at 4,411 and the number of recoveries reached 6,34,595.

The Delhi government also said that it will begin random testing of passengers at airports, inter-state bus terminals and railway stations. It directed officials to ensure that the guidelines were strictly followed.

Several states in India are stepping up precautions amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Earlier on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also banned Holi celebrations in public and private spaces.

Meanwhile, the Centre, in its new coronavirus-related guidelines, said that the states can impose local restrictions based on their assessment of the situation. The Union government also directed the states to strictly enforce the “test- track-treat protocol” and ensure that Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed.

The Union government also announced that people above the age of 45 will be eligible to receive the vaccine from April 1. The country is currently vaccinating people above 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.

India registered 40,715 daily infections on Tuesday, taking the tally to 1,16,86,796. The toll rose by 199 to 1,60,166. Maharashtra has been the top contributor to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the country.