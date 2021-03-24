The Uttar Pradesh Police briefly detained four nuns from Kerala from a train in Jhansi district, and took them for questioning over allegations of forced religious conversions, PTI reported on Wednesday. The action was taken based on a complaint by some members of Hindutva group Bajrang Dal.

The incident took place on March 19, when two nuns and two postulants belonging to the Sacred Heart convent under the Kerala-based Syro-Malabar Church, were travelling on the Utkal Express from Delhi to Rourkela in Odisha. The postulants were dressed in civilian clothes while the nuns were in their religious habits.

The postulants had joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province recently. Since they were travelling to their home in Odisha for the first time, the two nuns were accompanying them on the journey, according to The News Minute.

However, some Bajrang Dal members boarded the train from Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, and started to created a ruckus. They alleged that the nuns were taking away the youth to forcefully convert them to Christianity.

A purported video of the incident, which was widely circulated on social media, shows some men interrogating the postulants and forcing them to show their Aadhaar cards and other identity proof. “We were for the Hindu samaj, we are from the Hindu sanstha,” the men can be heard saying in one of the videos.

When one of the postulants told them that she was born a Christian and had not been forced into converting, the men accused the girl of lying. “Does this say you were born a Christian,” a man can be heard asking, as he waves the girl’s Aadhaar card in front of her. “This does not say you are a Christian.” The Aadhaar Act does not record the caste, religion or race of individuals to ensure that these demographics are not used to discriminate among citizens.

The situation escalated after the nuns were forced to get off the train at the Jhansi railway station, and were taken into custody. The four of them were reportedly questioned for five hours based on the claims of the Hindutva group.

But after lengthy hours of questioning, the police let them go, saying they could not find anything to prove that the nuns were trying to forcefully convert the two young girls. “During questioning, nothing as such came to light, and the four passengers were allowed to depart by the next train,” Jhansi Circle Officer Naeem Ansari told PTI. “No case has been registered in this regard.”

The Syro-Malabar Church in a statement said that the group was allowed to continue their journey on March 21 on another train with a police escort as they feared retaliation from the Hindutva activists. The nuns also had had to change out of their religious clothing and put on civilian clothes in order to avoid attention.

The Church said that that it suspected this was a premeditated attack, considering that around 150 Bajrang Dal activists had assembled at the railway station at short notice.

Politicians and church groups condemn incident

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council condemned the harassment of the nuns. A statement issued by the bishops on Tuesday said the group of religious persons was taken into custody “without any reason”, The Hindu reported.

The group appealed to the Kerala government to take note of the incident. It said that the women were taken into custody without the presence of women police personnel and that they were “allowed to be abused” by a group of people.

Separately, the Joint Christian Council also expressed anxiety over the incident. It accused the government and the police of inaction when Christian missionaries come under attack of Hindutva organisations, the newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for strict action against the Bajrang Dal members. He also urged Modi to take steps to protect minority communities in India. Further, he asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath to initiate an inquiry into the incident.

“Police tried to trap them using the Uttar Pradesh laws,” he added, according to The News Minute. “Though they showed identity cards, they were dragged to a police station without the presence of women police officers. Police allowed the crowd to insult the nuns in their presence. They were detained until lawyers from New Delhi contacted them. Nuns were attacked with permission from the state government.”

Congress Working Committee Oommen Chandy also condemned the incident, and demanded action against the culprits. He said attacks on minorities would “fuel fascist tendencies in the country”.