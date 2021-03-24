Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, News18 reported, citing his spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that Khan was in home quarantine and was doing fine. “All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure,” the spokesperson said. “Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Photographer Viral Bhayani shared the news on Instagram where he quoted the 56-year-old actor’s spokesperson. “Huge rise in cases across the nation,” he said in a post. “Latest to test positive is Aamir Khan. We recently spotted him at a film screening.”

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday registered 47,262 new coronavirus cases. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,17,34,058. The toll climbed by 275 to 1,60,441.

India has been witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. Maharashtra registered 28,699 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 25,33,026. The state’s toll rose to 53,589 as 132 more new deaths were recorded.

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, banned Holi celebrations in public and private spaces amid the surge in cases. It said that strict action will be taken against those who flout the norms.