India on Wednesday registered 47,262 new coronavirus cases, data from the Union health ministry showed. With this, India’s tally rose to 1,17,34,058. The toll climbed by 275 to 1,60,441.

There are 3,68,457 active cases now and 1,12,05,160 people have recovered from the infection. India has so far administered 5,08,41,286 Covid-19 vaccine shots with 23,46,692 jabs given on Tuesday alone.

Ministry of Health

The Delhi government declared all cinema halls, malls, metro stations and religious place as “super spreader” areas, in wake of the rising cases, reported ANI.

This came a day after Delhi recorded 1,101 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count this year. The Capital’s overall tally rose to 6,49,973. Four more deaths took its toll to 10,967. The Delhi government banned public celebration of Holi and Navratri amid the rise in cases.

Lockdown anniversary

A year ago, on March 24, India began a countrywide lockdown with just four-hours’ notice in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown lasted for nine weeks, and was then either partially or fully extended in different parts of the country. Though the Indian lockdown was considered the most severe in the world, India currently is the third-worst country in the world in terms of the number of infections and the fourth-worst in terms of the number of deaths.

While the government insists the measure curbed the spread of the virus and kept deaths low, critics say that it did little more than delivering a body blow to India’s already-faltering economy. It also led to the migrant workers crisis as thousands of desperate itinerant workers walked hundreds of kilometres to reach home as work and incomes vanished.

India has been witnessing a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks. The cases had been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity toward public health guidance led to the latest surge.

As the fresh wave sweeps through India again, speculation is rife that some states will once again go back to lockdowns. On Tuesday, the Centre released new coronavirus-related guidelines, allowing states to impose restrictions at the district, sub-district and city, or ward levels based on their assessment of the situation. However, it has not signaled toward another countrywide shutdown so far.

Other updates

Maharashtra registered 28,699 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall count to 25,33,026. The state’s toll rose to 53,589 as 132 more new deaths were recorded. Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde again tested positive for COVID-19, reported NDTV. Rashmi Thackeray, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has also contracted the virus.

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, banned Holi celebrations in public and private spaces amid the surge in cases. It said that strict action will be taken against those who flout the norms.

Meanwhile, the Union health ministry said 795 people in India have been infected with the coronavirus variants, first detected in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil. The Centre also informed that it will kick off the third phase of the countrywide vaccination programme from April 1, in which those above the age of 45 will be eligible to receive the shots.

