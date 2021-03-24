Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 31,855 new coronavirus cases – the highest one-day count since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s overall count rose to 25,64,881. Ninety-five more deaths pushed its toll to 53,684.

Maharashtra’s count of active cases stood at 2,47,299, while the number of recoveries reached 22,62,593.

Mumbai registered more than 5,000 new cases in a single day for the first time, according to NDTV. Its one-day count on Wednesday was 5,185, which took its overall tally to 3,74,611.

The city recorded six more deaths, which pushed its toll to 11,606. Mumbai’s count of active cases stood at 30,760, while the number of recoveries reached 3,31,322.

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 1,254 cases on Wednesday – the highest single-day rise this year. The Capital’s overall count went up to 6,51,227. Its toll rose to 10,973 with six more deaths. More than 6.35 lakh people in Delhi have recovered from the infection.

Both Delhi and Mumbai have banned public celebration of Holi amid the rise in cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, India registered 47,262 new coronavirus cases and 275 deaths. The country’s tally rose to 1,17,34,058 and the toll reached 1,60,441.