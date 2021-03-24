Mumbai on Wednesday registered 5,185 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count so far. The city’s overall tally rose to 3,74,611. This is the first time that Mumbai has reported over 5,000 Covid cases in a single day.

The city recorded six more deaths, which pushed its toll to 11,606. Mumbai’s count of active cases stood at 30,760, while the number of recoveries reached 3,31,322.

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 1,254 cases on Wednesday – its biggest single-day rise this year. The Capital’s overall count went up to 6,51,227. Its toll rose to 10,973 with six more deaths. More than 6.35 lakh people in Delhi have recovered from the infection.

Both Delhi and Mumbai have banned public celebration of Holi amid the rise in cases.

Earlier on Wednesday, India registered 47,262 new coronavirus cases and 275 deaths. The country’s tally rose to 1,17,34,058 and the toll reached 1,60,441.