The Income Tax Department on Thursday searched senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader EV Velu’s residence in Tiruvannamalai, the constituency from where he is contesting in next month’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, NDTV reported. More than 10 locations, including his college, were searched.

Officials conducted raids at the same time when DMK chief MK Stalin was seen campaigning for Velu in Tiruvannamalai. IT officials said they carried out raids based on “credible inputs of cash movement” during the poll campaign, according to NDTV.

Velu is a five-time legislator and former Tamil Nadu food minister. He is seeking re-election from Tiruvannamalai constituency.

The elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.