A Central Reserve Police Force soldier was killed and three were injured after suspected militants fired at security personnel in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, reported PTI, citing the police.

The militants opened fire at the group of CRPF soldiers in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified police officer told the news agency. Four injured security officials were hospitalised, but one of them was declared dead on arrival. The other three were shifted to a military hospital.

The CRPF officer who died was identified as Manga Ram Dev Barman, a sub-inspector. Nazim Ali, Jaganath Ray and Ashok Kumar were injured in the attack.

“The CRPF personnel from 73 battalion were discharging ROP [road opening party] duties when they were attacked by some militants at Dilshan hotel and Noora hospital area,” OPS Tiwari, a CRPF spokesperson told GNS. “As of now, I cannot comment about the level of injuries suffered by them as they are being admitted to the 92 base army hospital.”

Lawaypora, which has witnessed many attacks on security forces and gunfights with alleged militants, has been cordoned off, the police officer said.