Maharashtra on Thursday registered 35,952 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count since the beginning of the pandemic. The state recorded 111 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to India Today.

The state’s overall count rose to 26,00,833, while the toll went up to 53,795. As many as 22,83,037 people in Maharashtra have recovered from the infection.

Mumbai registered 5,504 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The new cases pushed the city’s total count to 3,80,115.

Eleven more deaths took the city’s toll to 11,620. Civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data showed that the recovery rate in Mumbai was 88%, and the doubling rate of cases in the city stood at 75 days.

There are a total of 33,961 active cases in Maharashtra’s capital and 3,33,603 people have recovered from the disease.

Maharashtra reports 35,952 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20,444 discharges, and 111 deaths in the last 24 hours



Total cases: 26,00,833

Total recoveries: 22,83,037

Death toll: 53,795

Maharashtra, the state with the highest contribution to India’s Covid-19 cases, had on Thursday also registered a record 31,855 new cases. The state’s contributed to 59.57% of the infections reported on Thursday, data from the health ministry showed. This was followed by Punjab with 2,613, while Kerala reported 2,456 new cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi registered 1,515 cases – the highest single-day rise this year. The Capital’s overall count went up to 6,52,742. The toll jumped to 10,978 with five more deaths. As many as 6,36,267 people in Delhi have recovered from the infection.

India on Thursday recorded 53,476 coronavirus cases, pushing the tally in the country to 1,17,87,534, data from the Union health ministry showed. This is the highest daily rise since October 23, when 54,366 Covid-19 cases were registered. With 251 deaths, the toll rose to 1,60,692.