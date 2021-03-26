At least two persons were killed after a fire broke out early on Friday at a hospital located in a Mumbai mall, reported PTI. Two coronavirus patients admitted to the Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Bhandup died in the incident.

More than 70 coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital were evacuated when the fire broke out at 12.30 am. The hospital is situated on the third floor of the five-storeyed mall.

“A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam said, according to ANI. He added that 22 to 23 fire tenders were present at the spot. Fire fighting operations continued on Friday morning.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire. “I’ve seen a hospital at [a] mall for the first time,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said. “Action to be taken. 70 patients including Covid-19 infected shifted to another hospital.”

A senior doctor said that 30 of the 73 evacuated patients were shifted to Mulund Jumbo Center and three to Fortis Hospital.

The incident came amid an increase in cases in Maharashtra. On Thursday, the state registered 35,952 new coronavirus cases – its highest one-day count since the beginning of the pandemic. With 111 new deaths, the toll went up to 53,795. The state’s overall count rose to 26,00,833. As many as 22,83,037 people in Maharashtra have recovered from the infection.

Mumbai registered 5,504 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The new cases pushed the city’s total count to 3,80,115. Eleven more deaths took the city’s toll to 11,620. Civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s data showed that the recovery rate in Mumbai was 88%, and the doubling rate of cases in the city stood at 75 days.

There are a total of 33,961 active cases in Maharashtra’s capital and 3,33,603 people have recovered from the disease.