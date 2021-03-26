A court in Faridabad on Friday sentenced the two convicts in the Nikita Tomar murder case to life imprisonment, ANI reported.

On Wednesday, the court declared the two men – identified as Touseef and Rehan – guilty of Tomar’s murder.

On October 27, the two men had shot dead the 21-year-old woman outside her college in Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district of Haryana.

Tomar, a final year BCom student, was coming out of the college after appearing for an exam when the two accused tried to push her into a car at gunpoint. After she refused, the men shot her with a pistol. She died of her injuries during treatment at a hospital.

On November 6, the police in Faridabad had filed a 700-page chargesheet in the case. The court framed the charges against the accused on November 23 under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act. The accused had appealed to the Punjab and Haryana Court for re-investigation in the case, but the request was dismissed in February.

Tomar’s family alleged that her killing was linked to “love jihad” – a conspiracy theory espoused by right-wing Hindu activists alleging that Hindu women are forcibly converted by Muslims through marriage. The relatives also said they had filed a police complaint against Touseef in 2018, but the matter was settled later.