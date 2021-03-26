The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on Friday wrote to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, asking it to direct streaming platform Netflix to remove certain scenes from the web series Bombay Begums, which allegedly portrays children in an inappropriate manner, PTI reported.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, in his letter to the ministry’s Joint Secretary Vikam Sahay, said that Netflix was continuing to violate law and this was affecting the interests of children to a great extent.

The children’s rights body suggested that considering the seriousness of the matter, Netflix be asked to immediately remove the scenes, according to the news agency.

“You are further requested to furnish an ATR [action-taken report] in this regard within seven days of issue of this letter, failing which the commission will be constrained to initiate proceedings under Section 14 of CPCR [Commissions for Protection of Child Rights] Act, 2005,” Kanoongo added in the letter.

Earlier this month, the NCPCR had asked Netflix to stop airing the web series, saying its contents may result in the abuse and exploitation of children.

The commission said it received a complaint from two Twitter handles about some scenes in the show. “From normalisation of minors indulging in casual sex we now have web series showing minors having cocaine,” the child rights body quoted one of the tweets. “Screen grab from Bombay Begums where a 13-year-old is snorting coke as the party she goes to is all about alcohol, drugs.”

Bombay Begums, a six-part series launched on Netflix on March 8, follows five women whose lives interlock in Mumbai. Directed by Lipstick Under My Burkha filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava, the show explores ambition, a working woman’s efforts to maintain a work-life balance, and her complex relationships with men, women, colleagues, bosses, children and her own body. It stars Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Vivek Gomber and Danish Husain.