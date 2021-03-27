With polling underway in the first phase of Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other politicians made one last pitch for their parties as they urged voters to exercise their franchise in earnest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged voters to cast their ballots against the Bharatiya Janata Party for the sake of India’s democracy. “Do cast your ballot against divisive forces to strengthen democracy,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

His sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been vociferously campaigning for the Assam polls, urged people to vote for progress and the “golden future” of the state. In a Facebook post in Hindi, she urged the people of Assam, especially the youth and women, to vote in large numbers.

लोकतंत्र मज़बूत करने के लिए बाँटने वाली ताक़तों के विरुद्ध अपना वोट ज़रूर डालें।



जय हिंद! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2021

The Congress is fighting the Assam election in an alliance,with five other parties – the All India United Democratic Front, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, and the Anchalik Gana Marcha. The party has fielded candidates in 43 constituencies of the 47 seats going to the polls in the first phase, while the AIUDF, CPI(ML-L), RJD and Anchalik Gana Morcha are contesting in one seat each.

It hopes to take advantage of the anti-CAA sentiments in the state this time, as it leads the grand anti-BJP alliance. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, maintains that the CAA was a not a matter of concern and the politics around it will play no role in the election.

In West Bengal, the Congress is in a coalition with the Left parties and the Indian Secular Front.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a serious bid for electoral victories in the two states, urged voters of Assam and West Bengal to exercise their right to franchise in record numbers. Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, particularly called upon the youth to vote for their representatives.

Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

His close aide and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, appealed to voters in West Bengal to fearlessly vote in great numbers “to restore the pride of Bengal”.

“One vote of yours will make Bengal’s creation of the imagination of great men like Subhash Chandra Bose, Gurudev Tagore and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee,” the BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

Modi and Shah campaigned aggressively for their Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, luring local politicians away from the Trinamool Congress party, whose head Mamata Banerjee has been the chief minister since 2011.

मैं पश्चिम बंगाल के प्रथम चरण के मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि बंगाल के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करने के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में निडर होकर मतदान करें।



आपका एक वोट सुभाष चंद्र बोस, गुरुदेव टैगोर व श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी जैसे महापुरुषों की कल्पना के बंगाल की रचना को साकार करेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2021

The Trinamool Congress leader took to Twitter as she called upon the people of West Bengal to vote in large numbers.

বাংলার সকল মানুষকে আমি অনুরোধ করব নিজের গণতান্ত্রিক অধিকার প্রয়োগ করুন, সবাই আসুন, ভোট দিন।



I call upon the people of Bengal to exercise their democratic right by coming out and voting in large numbers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 27, 2021

Shah also encouraged the voters in Assam to come out in large numbers to cast their ballot, in the “interest of maintaining peace, development and prosperity” in the state. “Your participation in this great mountain of democracy is a major pillar of Assam’s progress, so declare your right to vote,” he wrote.

আজি অসমত প্ৰথম পৰ্যায়ৰ ভোটদান অনুষ্ঠিত হ'ব। মই সকলো লোককে বিশেষকৈ যুৱচামক আহ্বান জনাইছোঁ- অসমৰ শান্তি, বিকাশ আৰু সমৃদ্ধি অটুট ৰখাৰ স্বাৰ্থত বিপুল হাৰত মতদান কৰক।



গণতন্ত্ৰৰ এই মহাপৰ্বত আপোনালোকৰ অংশগ্ৰহণ অসমৰ প্ৰগতিৰ মুখ্য স্তম্ভ, সেয়েহে ভোটাধিকাৰ সাব্যস্ত কৰক। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2021

West Bengal BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, meanwhile, urged voters to exercise their franchise, calling it an act that was “not only necessary for the democracy but also important for overthrowing of chaotic Mamata Banerjee government”.

आज पश्चिम बंगाल में पहले चरण का मतदान शुरू हो गया। अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग जरूर करें। ये लोकतंत्र के लिए भी जरूरी है और अराजक ममता सरकार को उखाड़ फेंकने के लिए भी।



राज्य के सुखद भविष्य के लिए भाजपा को वोट दें।#Vote4SonarBangla — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) March 27, 2021

In Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal posted a photo of himself after casting his vote, saying he voted “for the protection of sabhyata, sanskriti and overall development of Assam”.

Sonowal is in the fray in the first phase, contesting from Majuli (ST) seat where he is locked in a direct contest with three-time former Congress MLA and former minister Rajib Lochan Pegu.

My vote for the protection of Sabhyata, Sanskriti and overall development of Assam. pic.twitter.com/iUSumikjbq — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) March 27, 2021

The BJP leader appeared confident of a victory. “Congress and other parties are only seen in the media but BJP and its allies are the ones on the ground,” he told reporters, according to ANI. “People of Assam now know that CAA-NRC will not affect them. My aim is to make the BJP government in the state again.”