The big news: Mumbai reports highest single-day rise with 6,123 Covid cases, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Nearly 80% turnout in Bengal and 73.46% in Assam Assembly polls, and the Centre urged states to take strict action to tackle the pandemic.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Maharashtra bans all public gatherings, restricts timings of malls, restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases: On Saturday, the state recorded 35,726 new coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone accounts for 6,123 infections – the highest ever one-day rise.
- Nearly 80% turnout recorded in first phase of West Bengal polls: Polling took place in 30 constituencies of the 294-seat Assembly. A 73.46% turnout was recorded in 47 seats of Assam that polled in the first phase.
- Centre asks states to take stringent measures on coronavirus in next 14 days, advises five-fold strategy: The Union health secretary held a meeting with officials of 12 states and 46 districts that are worst affected.
- PM Modi visits temple in Orakandi in Bangladesh in reach out to Matua community: The Matua community has nearly 1.5 crore voters in West Bengal, where first phase of the Assembly elections started on Saturday.
- President Ram Nath Kovind shifted to AIIMS for bypass procedure: The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement said that Kovind’s health was stable and the procedure will likely be done on Tuesday.
- Air India to be 100% disinvested, choice between selling off and shutting down, says aviation minister: Hardeep Singh Puri said that Air India is a first-rate asset but has an accumulated debt of Rs 60,000 crore and “must find a new home”.
- Former BJP MP Chinmayanand acquitted in sexual harassment case: The court also acquitted the complainant and her colleagues of charges of attempting to extort the former Union minister of Rs 5 crore.
- Serum Institute chief hopes to launch new coronavirus vaccine by September as trials start in India: US company Novavax had signed a deal with the Serum Institute to produce 200 crore doses of the vaccine.
- India rejects Saudi Arabia’s suggestion to use oil reserves, calls it undiplomatic: On March 4, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had suggested that India should use its strategic reserves filled with cheaper oil bought in 2020.
- Over 90 protestors killed by military in Myanmar, say reports: The development took place as the country observed its Armed Forces Day.