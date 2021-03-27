A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Maharashtra bans all public gatherings, restricts timings of malls, restaurants amid rising coronavirus cases: On Saturday, the state recorded 35,726 new coronavirus cases. Mumbai alone accounts for 6,123 infections – the highest ever one-day rise.
  2. Nearly 80% turnout recorded in first phase of West Bengal polls: Polling took place in 30 constituencies of the 294-seat Assembly. A 73.46% turnout was recorded in 47 seats of Assam that polled in the first phase.
  3. Centre asks states to take stringent measures on coronavirus in next 14 days, advises five-fold strategy: The Union health secretary held a meeting with officials of 12 states and 46 districts that are worst affected.
  4. PM Modi visits temple in Orakandi in Bangladesh in reach out to Matua community: The Matua community has nearly 1.5 crore voters in West Bengal, where first phase of the Assembly elections started on Saturday.
  5. President Ram Nath Kovind shifted to AIIMS for bypass procedure: The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in a statement said that Kovind’s health was stable and the procedure will likely be done on Tuesday.
  6. Air India to be 100% disinvested, choice between selling off and shutting down, says aviation minister: Hardeep Singh Puri said that Air India is a first-rate asset but has an accumulated debt of Rs 60,000 crore and “must find a new home”.
  7. Former BJP MP Chinmayanand acquitted in sexual harassment case: The court also acquitted the complainant and her colleagues of charges of attempting to extort the former Union minister of Rs 5 crore.
  8. Serum Institute chief hopes to launch new coronavirus vaccine by September as trials start in India: US company Novavax had signed a deal with the Serum Institute to produce 200 crore doses of the vaccine.
  9. India rejects Saudi Arabia’s suggestion to use oil reserves, calls it undiplomatic: On March 4, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman had suggested that India should use its strategic reserves filled with cheaper oil bought in 2020.
  10. Over 90 protestors killed by military in Myanmar, say reports: The development took place as the country observed its Armed Forces Day.