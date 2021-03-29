India on Monday recorded 68,020 new coronavirus cases – the highest single-day tally since October. The country now has 1,20,39,644 cases, the third-highest behind the United States and Brazil. The toll rose by 291 to 1,61,843, data from the health ministry showed.

This is the biggest rise in cases since October 11, when India recorded 74,383 infections, according to PTI.

As many as 1,13,55,993 people have recovered from the infection. A steady increase was registered for the 19th consecutive day, with active cases jumping to 5,21,808.

A total of 6,05,30,435 people have been vaccinated so far under the country’s inoculation programme that began in January. Of these, shots were administered to 2,60,653 on Sunday alone.

While Maharashtra leads the surge, several other states – Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh – are also witnessing a rise in cases.

In a statement, the health ministry said Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh account for 84.5% of the new cases in India. Seven states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh – account for 82% of the new deaths reported, the ministry added.

Credit: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday directed officials to prepare a plan for the implementation of a lockdown if people fail to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour. Over 40,000 cases were recorded in Maharashtra alone on Sunday. Of these, Mumbai accounts for 6,923 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,881 new cases on Sunday, the highest since December 13. The city now has 6,57,715 total infections, while over 6.39 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Several states have banned public Holi celebrations this year due to the worsening coronavirus situation in the country.

RS Sharma, chairperson of Empowered Group on vaccine administration, told The Hindu that the CoWIN portal has been upgraded to accept on one crore registrations as the government gears up to inoculate all persons above 45 years. “Upgrading the system is a continuous process and with the increase in load, the system has been acclimatised to take on the load that is expected,” he said. “We have seen the trends so far and the number of people seeking the vaccine has grown.”

