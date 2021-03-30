Petrol and diesel rates were cut across major cities in India on Tuesday as international oil prices fell.

The price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 90.56 per litre on Tuesday – down 22 paise from Rs 90.78 on Monday, according to the Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel price in Delhi was reduced by 23 paise, from Rs 81.10 per litre to Rs 80.87.

Petrol price in Mumbai was Rs 96.98 on Tuesday – down 21 paise from the previous day’s price of Rs 97.19. Diesel price in the city was reduced by 24 paise, from Rs 88.20 to Rs 87.96.

In Kolkata, the price of petrol was lowered from Rs 90.98 on Monday to Rs 90.77 on Tuesday. The price was diesel came down from Rs 83.98 to Rs 83.75.

The price of petrol in Chennai on Tuesday was Rs 92.58 per litre, as against Rs 92.77 on Monday. Diesel prices in the city reduced from Rs 86.10 on Monday to Rs 85.88 on Tuesday. In Bengaluru, petrol cost Rs 93.59 per litre and diesel was 85.75 per litre on Tuesday.

International oil prices fell on Tuesday as the movement of traffic through Suez Canal resumed and the focus shifted to a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, scheduled to be held on Thursday, Reuters reported. The countries are likely to discuss extending oil supply curbs.