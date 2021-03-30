Four policemen were injured in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Monday after violence broke out, reportedly after permission was denied for a public procession due to the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the state, PTI reported.

Nanded Range Deputy Inspector General Nisar Tamboli told the news agency that the police had refused permission for a public procession to mark Hola Mohalla, a three-day long Sikh festival. “The [Nanded] gurdwara committee was informed and they had assured us that they would abide by our directives and hold the event inside the gurdwara premises,” the police officer added.

However, Tamboli said that more than 300 people broke through the barricades of the gurdwara at about 4 pm, when the Nishan Sahib, the flag of the Sikh Khalsa Panth, was brought to the gate, and began attacking the policemen. They were seen carrying swords.

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar Shewale told NDTV that gurdwara priests had explained the situation to the people. “But some of the youngsters got impatient,” he said. “When Baba ji [the priest] explained the situation to them, they moved to the Gate number 1 and started moving on the traditional route of the procession.”

The police have detained 17 people in connection with the violence, according to ANI. They have filed a first information report in the case, which includes charges of rioting and attempt to murder, against several people.