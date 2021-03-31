Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma Devegowda have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are self-isolating along with other family members,” he tweeted. “I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested. I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who wished Devegowda and his wife a speedy recovery.

In another tweet, the Janata Dal (Secular) chief said he was grateful that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called and checked about his health. “I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city,” Devegowda said. “I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed.”

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah also wished the former prime minister a quick recovery, reported The Indian Express.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 2,975 coronavirus infections and 21 deaths. Meanwhile, India on Wednesday registered 53,480 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,21,49,335, data from the health ministry showed. With 354 deaths, the toll climbed to 1,62,468.