India on Wednesday registered 53,480 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,21,49,335, data from the health ministry showed. With 354 deaths, the toll climbed to 1,62,468.

There are 5,52,566 active cases and 1,14,34,301 people have so far recovered from the infection. As many as 6,30,54,353 coronavirus doses have been administered so far, with 19,40,999 shots given on Tuesday.

India is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. With an aim to curb the spread of the infection, the Centre on Tuesday wrote to states and Union Territories, asking them to rope in elected representatives and religious leaders to ensure coronavirus-appropriate behaviour.

The Union health ministry has warned against complacency, saying the coronavirus situation has “gone from bad to worse” over the last few weeks.

State updates

Maharashtra reported 27,918 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, as the state’s tally went up to 27,73,436. The toll rose to 54,422 with 139 deaths in the last 24 hours. There were as many as 3,40,542 active cases in the state.

Delhi recorded 992 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the national Capital to 6,60,611. The city witnessed a sharp decline in daily count from Monday’s 1,904 new Covid-19 cases, which was the highest one-jump since mid-December.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has taken over 69 nursing homes as demands for beds have increased in the city amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

