The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 100% effective against the coronavirus in 12 to 15 year olds, the companies announced on Wednesday. Phase three trials were carried out on 2,260 adolescents in the United States.

“In participants aged 12-15 years old, BNT162b2 demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those reported in trial of vaccinated 16-25 year old participants in an earlier analysis, and was well tolerated,” a statement said.

Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said the companies will submit the data to the US’ Food and Drug Administration and to other drug regulators around the world in the coming weeks. “We share the urgency to expand the authorisation of our vaccine to use in younger populations and are encouraged by the clinical trial data from adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15,” Bourla added.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorised by US regulators in late December for people aged 16 and older. After that, more than 65 countries have used it to vaccinate millions of adults against the infection, according to AFP.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected 12,81,44,389 people and killed 28,02,066, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. As many as 7,26,76,421 have recovered from the disease.