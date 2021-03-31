West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that her car was attacked in Nandigram district the previous day, and said that she had photos and videos of the miscreants, PTI reported.

Banerjee said that she will take action against the accused after the Assembly elections. “How dare they attack my car!” the West Bengal chief minister was quoted as saying by NDTV, at a rally in Hooghly’s Goghat area. “I kept mum only because the elections are on.”

Banerjee warned the alleged attackers that she will “drag them back” to West Bengal, according to PTI. “I will see which gaddar [traitor] shelters you,” she said. “Where will you go? To Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan or UP?”

The West Bengal chief minister was allegedly heckled on Tuesday when she was visiting a Trinamool Congress worker, who is undergoing treatment after reportedly being beaten up. Some people carrying placards chased her car and attacked the vehicle, according to members of the Trinamool Congress.

Banerjee was injured in Nandigram town on March 10, in what she alleged was a conspiracy against her. She sustained severe bone injuries on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report prepared by the SSKM hospital in Kolkata.

The Election Commission, however, concluded that the chief minister had suffered injuries following an accident due to a security lapse.

Banerjee is contesting the Assembly elections from Nandigram against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate. The constituency will vote on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Nandigram. The poll panel said that since Nandigram was a sensitive seat, it wanted to ensure that the law and order situation there was not compromised and the people could vote freely.

BJP bringing in ‘hired goons’ to create unrest in Bengal, alleges Banerjee

Meanwhile, Banerjee accused the BJP of bringing in “hired goons” from other states to create unrest in West Bengal, PTI reported.

She also alleged that BJP leaders were distributing money to influence the election. “There are several BJP leaders sitting in hotels with huge amounts of money and distributing from there,” Banerjee alleged. “They are conducting horse trading.”

Banerjee urged the poll body to ensure that the election is held in a free and fair manner.