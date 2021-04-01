India on Thursday recorded 72,330 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count in the country to 1,22,21,665, data from the Union health ministry showed. The toll climbed by 459 to 1,62,927.

As many as 1,14,74,683 patients have recovered from the infection, while the active cases tally stood at 5,84,055.

India also began its third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive under which all people above 45 years will be covered. So far, 6,51,17,896 Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered.

On Wednesday, the Centre met officials of states and Union Territories to review the vaccination process. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked the states and Union Territories to ensure vaccine wastage is kept under 1%, as compared to the current national figure of 6%.

Meanwhile, the Drugs Controller General of India or DCGI, India’s drug regulator, has extended the shelf life of Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, from six to nine months from its manufacturing date, reported PTI.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Director General Randeep Guleria told NDTV that AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech, whose vaccines are being used in the country, are conducting studies to determine safe and effective doses for children.

Meanwhile, singer Bappi Lahiri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reported, citing his spokesperson. He has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and is being kept under observation.

State updates

Maharashtra reported 39,544 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, as the state’s tally went up to 28,12,980. The number of cases went up significantly from Tuesday’s count of 27,918 cases. However, the rise can also be attributed to the increase in testing, as the state conducted 1,67,078 tests on Wednesday, as compared to 1,29,876 on Tuesday.

In Delhi, the number of new cases almost doubled to 1,819, from 992 on Tuesday, government data showed. However, much like Maharashtra, testing in Delhi increased from 36,757 on Tuesday to 67,070 on Wednesday. Eleven people died in the city in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases stood at 8,838.

Nearly 500 children have tested positive for the coronavirus infection in Bengaluru in March, NDTV reported. The city corporation, however, said there is no real surge in the cases among the children.

Karnataka logged 4,225 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of infections past 9.97 lakh in the state, reported NDTV. With 26 more fatalities, the number toll climbed to 12,567.

The Maharashtra government has capped the prices of coronavirus tests in the state amid rising cases, reported News18. While RT-PCR tests cannot cost more than Rs 500 at collection centres, the limit has been kept at Rs 600 at Covid-19 centres, quarantine and isolation centres. The test would cost Rs 800 if it is being conducted at one’s residence.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government has not taken a decision on a possible lockdown in the state but warned people to be mentally prepared for more strict restrictions in the coming days, reported The Hindu.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till April 30 with existing relaxations and restrictions, reported PTI.

Global scenario